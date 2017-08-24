Adult Ed to hold evening program registration Monday
by Submitted via Email | August 24, 2017 10:51 am
Clarendon County Adult Education will hold evening program registration from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday. Participants will complete enrollment packets, placement testing and begin the orientation process. Classes will meet the same time on Monday and Wednesday. For more information, call (803) 473-2531.
