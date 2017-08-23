Special Weather Statement calls for strong thunderstorms
by Staff Reports | August 23, 2017 8:46 pm
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement through 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for Clarendon County. The statement calls for a strong thunderstorm will affect southwestern Clarendon and east central Orangeburg counties. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.
