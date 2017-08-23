Senior Monarchs hope 2017 a ‘shining’ season

Manning High School varsity linebacker Jullian Richardson is looking at teaching his younger teammates in the coming season.

He’s hoping those lessons include how to win.

“I know I have to make up for a lot,” he said. “Last year, we had other seniors that taught me, so now I’m teaching the younger guys. I have a bigger role this year as a senior player.”

Fellow linebacker Brandon Thomas Burgess, who also plays as a defensive lineman, has been on the varsity team for two years.

“Every year at Manning High, I aim for success,” he said. “Whether or not I have been able to show my full potential, I always take every given opportunity I receive. During my freshmen and sophomore years, I was basically one of those people who are on the field when someone goes down.”

Thomas-Burgess suffered no injuries on the field in his first two years with the Monarchs. That all changed last year.

“I had a starting position at outside linebacker,” he said. “I suffered from pulled hamstrings in both legs during the middle of the season. I was devastated. After much rehabilitation, I was finally able to come back onto the playing field. I worked my way back to the top.”

Then, he broke his hand.

“I was out for the season,” he said. “This year, I am a senior, and I am able to lead unlike before, receive more opportunities and benefit the football team. Unlike my previous years, I now play as a starting defensive lineman as well as linebacker.”

As a senior, Richardson knows he will be looked to as a leader by his teammates and coaches.

“I’m going to lead through action and motivating guys who aren’t doing as well,” he said. “I’m going to be pushing them to get better.”

Thomas-Burgess said he expects nothing but success from the coming season.

“Everyone on the team thinks it is going to be easy; however, I think we have some work to do,” he said. “We lot a lot of our key players who led to our success last year. We have to finish what they started. If everyone stays committed to the dream of winning and puts in the effort, we should accomplish our goal.”

Richardson said his advice for his fellow senior players is “play hard every game, because your senior year is your last year.”

“Have fun, and go hard for it,” he said.

Thomas-Burgess agreed.

“Good outcomes come to those who wait,” he said. “When the time comes for you to shine, do the best you can and achieve greatness.”