Rossetti Martin Blanding

Last Updated: August 23, 2017 at 6:07 pm

FLORENCE – Rossetti Martin Blanding, widow of the late Augustus “Gus” Blanding Jr., died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born July 7, 1927, in the Jordan community of Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Charlie and Maggie Cain Martin Sr.

The family shall receive relatives and friends from 4-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Priscilla Blanding Miller and Marvin Miller, 1102 Alcorn Lane in Manning.

Funeral services will be announced by Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel.