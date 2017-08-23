Mobile Library Schedule: Wednesday, Aug. 23
by Submitted via Email | August 23, 2017 5:08 am
Last Updated: July 31, 2017 at 10:13 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Mobile Library will stop from 1-2 pm. today at Lane’s Shopping Center on S.C. 260.
For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
