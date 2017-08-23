Lady Saints defeat Calhoun Academy

The Clarendon Hall varsity volleyball team opened its season Tuesday with a 3-1 victory in St. Matthews against Calhoun Academy. Game scores were 25-19 (L), 25-11 (W), 25-19 (W) and 25-14 (W). Ava English led the Lady Saints with 37 total service points. Madison Kidd added 21 points while Sara James and Mallory McIntosh added 13 points each.