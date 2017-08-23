Lady Saints defeat Calhoun Academy
by Submitted via Email | August 23, 2017 5:57 pm
The Clarendon Hall varsity volleyball team opened its season Tuesday with a 3-1 victory in St. Matthews against Calhoun Academy. Game scores were 25-19 (L), 25-11 (W), 25-19 (W) and 25-14 (W). Ava English led the Lady Saints with 37 total service points. Madison Kidd added 21 points while Sara James and Mallory McIntosh added 13 points each.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.