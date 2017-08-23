City Council recognizes Ted Gardner
by Submitted via Facebook | August 23, 2017 8:59 am
Last Updated: August 23, 2017 at 2:03 pm
Manning City Council and Mayor Julia Nelson recognized Ted Garnder Monday night for his service on the Zoning Board of Appeals from 1999 to 2017. He is pictured here with Nelson and his wife of 61 years, Peggy.
