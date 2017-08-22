Today in History: Tuesday, Aug. 22

392 – Arbogast has Eugenius elected Western Roman Emperor.

851 – Battle of Jengland: Erispoe defeats Charles the Bald near the Breton town of Jengland.

1138 – Battle of the Standard between Scotland and England.

1485 – The Battle of Bosworth Field, the death of Richard III and the end of the House of Plantagenet.

1559 – Bartolomé Carranza, Spanish archbishop, is arrested for heresy.

1639 – Madras (now Chennai), India, is founded by the British East India Company on a sliver of land bought from local Nayak rulers.

1642 – Charles I raises his standard in Nottingham, which marks the beginning of the English Civil War.

1654 – Jacob Barsimson arrives in New Amsterdam. He is the first known Jewish immigrant to America.

1711 – Britain’s Quebec Expedition loses eight ships and almost nine hundred soldiers, sailors and women to rocks at Pointe-aux-Anglais.

1717 – Spanish troops land on Sardinia.

1770 – James Cook names and lands on Possession Island, and claims the east coast of Australia for Britain as New South Wales.

1777 – British forces abandon the Siege of Fort Stanwix after hearing rumors of Continental Army reinforcements.

1780 – James Cook’s ship HMS Resolution returns to England (Cook having been killed on Hawaii during the voyage).

1791 – Beginning of the Haitian Slave Revolution in Saint-Domingue, Haiti.

1798 – French troops land at Kilcummin, County Mayo, Ireland to aid the rebellion.

1827 – José de la Mar becomes President of Peru.

1831 – Nat Turner’s slave rebellion commences just after midnight in Southampton County, Virginia, leading to the deaths of about 60 whites and approximately 250 blacks.

1846 – The Second Federal Republic of Mexico is established.

1849 – The first air raid in history. Austria launches pilotless balloons against the city of Venice.

1851 – The first America’s Cup is won by the yacht America.

1864 – Twelve nations sign the First Geneva Convention.

1875 – The Treaty of Saint Petersburg between Japan and Russia is ratified, providing for the exchange of Sakhalin for the Kuril Islands.

1902 – Cadillac Motor Company is founded.

1902 – Theodore Roosevelt becomes the first President of the United States to make a public appearance in an automobile.

1910 – Korea is annexed by Japan with the signing of the Japan–Korea Treaty of 1910, beginning a period of Japanese rule of Korea that lasted until the end of World War II.

1922 – Michael Collins, Commander-in-chief of the Irish Free State Army, is shot dead in an ambush during the Irish Civil War.

1934 – Bill Woodfull of Australia becomes the only cricket captain to twice regain The Ashes.

1941 – World War II: German troops begins the Siege of Leningrad.

1944 – World War II: Holocaust of Kedros in Crete by German forces

1949 – The Queen Charlotte earthquake is Canada’s strongest since the 1700 Cascadia earthquake

1950 – Althea Gibson becomes the first black competitor in international tennis.

1953 – The penal colony on Devil’s Island is permanently closed.

1962 – The OAS attempts to assassinate French president Charles de Gaulle.

1963 – X-15 Flight 91 reaches the highest altitude of the X-15 program (107.96 km (67.08 mi) (354,200 feet)).

1966 – Labor movements NFWA and AWOC merge to become the United Farm Workers Organizing Committee (UFWOC), predecessor of the United Farm Workers.

1968 – Pope Paul VI arrives in Bogotá, Colombia. It is the first visit of a pope to Latin America.

1971 – J. Edgar Hoover and John Mitchell announce the arrest of 20 of the Camden 28.

1972 – Rhodesia is expelled by the IOC for its racist policies.

1973 – The Congress of Chile votes in favour of a resolution condemning President Salvador Allende’s government and demands that he resign or else be unseated through force and new elections.

1978 – The Sandinista National Liberation Front (FLSN) occupies national palace in Nicaragua.

1978 – The District of Columbia Voting Rights Amendment is passed by the U.S. Congress. The proposed amendment would have provided the District of Columbia with full voting representation in the Congress, the Electoral College, and regarding amending the U.S. Constitution. The proposed amendment failed to be ratified by enough states (ratified by 16, needed 38) and so did not become part of the Constitution.

1985 – Manchester Air Disaster sees 55 people killed when a fire breaks out on a commercial aircraft at Manchester Airport.

1989 – Nolan Ryan strikes out Rickey Henderson to become the first Major League Baseball pitcher to record 5,000 strikeouts.

1992 – FBI sniper Lon Horiuchi shoots and kills Vicki Weaver during an 11-day siege at her home at Ruby Ridge, Idaho.

2003 – Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore is suspended after refusing to comply with a federal court order to remove a rock inscribed with the Ten Commandments from the lobby of the Alabama Supreme Court building.

2004 – Versions of The Scream and Madonna, two paintings by Edvard Munch, are stolen at gunpoint from a museum in Oslo, Norway.

2006 – Pulkovo Aviation Enterprise Flight 612 crashes near the Russian border over eastern Ukraine, killing all 170 people on board.

2007 – The Texas Rangers defeat the Baltimore Orioles 30–3, the most runs scored by a team in modern Major League Baseball history. The combined run total is also Major League record.

2012 – Ethnic clashes over grazing rights for cattle in Kenya’s Tana River District result in more than 52 deaths.