Summerton strives for health

Summerton was abuzz the last Saturday morning in July as about 150 local residents attended the Summerton Health Fair at the Clarendon School District 1’s Community Resource Center on Fourth Street.

More than 20 organizations participated in the event, which was sponsored by the Lake Marion Artisans and presented free screenings, services and information to anyone interested in health and wellbeing.

The Summerton Health Fair was the brainchild of two gallery members, Nancy Foster and Marlise Guillerault, who felt it was a service badly needed in the community.

Both said they’d wanted to coordinate a health fair “for some time.”

Guillerault said it was relatively easy to procure support from the community for the event when she explained the reasons.

“We were overwhelmed by the people and organizations who called to participate or to donate,” Foster said.

Financial supporters included First Citizens Bank, the Bank of Clarendon, Agape Hospice, Short Trip Convenience Stores and Goat Island Restaurant.

Various businesses, organizations and individuals not only provided financial support, but also physical support, setting up booths; providing literature and information; giving away promotional materials; and screening local attendees for vision, diabetes, blood pressure and cholesterol issues.

Participants included HopeHealth, the American Red Cross, the Clarendon County Fire Department, Clarendon Women’s Shelter, Clemson Extension, McLeod Health Clarendon, Walmart Vision Center and Summerton Primary Care. There were more than 20 in all, said Clarendon School District 1 Community Resource Center site coordinator Kathleen Gibson.

“People were extremely receptive and eager to participate,” she said.

As attendees stood in lines to get screened or to garner information and products, Clarendon County Council Chairman Dwight Stewart looked about the venue and said that the health fair was extremely important for all the residents of Summerton, especially because of the poverty in the area and the difficulty of transportation for some residents.

“Two health issues that particularly affect this and other areas like Summerton are blood pressure and diabetes,” Stewart said, noting that he was pleased to see free screenings provided at the health fair for those medical concerns.

HopeHealth was a major player at Saturday’s event by providing free blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol screenings.

“I’ve ben doing this for more than four years, and this is one of the busiest health fairs I’ve seen,” said HopeHealth Community Outreach Coordinator Diane Davis, who said the agency completed more than 60 screenings in the morning hours of the four-hour fair.

After such screenings, attendees enjoyed free snacks, fruit and bottled water. St. Matthias Episcopal Church baked homemade muffins for the health fair, and Clarendon School District 1 provided lunch from Subway for those organizations who provided free services.

Susie Murry said she was pleased that she could get her blood pressure checked.

Ella Johnson agreed, saying she was glad it was held on a weekend.

“I enjoyed the health fair, and the fire safety information was helpful,” she said.

Ann Robinson was, likewise, pleased she could get cholesterol and diabetes screenings.

“I’m looking forward to next year’s event,” she said.