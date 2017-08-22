State Champion Lady Wolverines to marshal Turbeville Christmas Parade
by Robert Joseph Baker | August 22, 2017 3:21 pm
Members of the East Clarendon High School Lady Wolverines 2017 State Champion softball team will serve as the grand marshals for the 2017 Turbeville Christmas Parade, which will begin 4 p.m. Dec. 9 in downtown Turbeville.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.