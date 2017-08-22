Saints demolish Cathedral at first home game of season

The Clarendon Hall varsity Saints defeated Cathedral Academy on Friday evening in Summerton by a final score of 60-12.

The Saints scored on their first offensive play by Wells Robinson from 11 yards out. Tyrese Mitchum added the two-point conversion.

On the next offensive series Robinson entered the end zone from three yards out to run the score to 14-0. After a turnover fumble by Cathedral, Saints quarterback Dylan Way raced 63 yards from line of scrimmage for a touchdown, and a two-point conversion was good by Bobby Ashba.

With the score 22-0, Cathedral scored on touchdown pass to make the score 22-6.

On the Saints’ next possession and the first play from the line, Zyan Gilmore ran 56 yards for a touchdown to make score 28-6. Cathedral’s next possesion ended in a 63-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown by Tyrese Mitchum, with the two-point conversion good by Bobby Ashba to make the score 36-6.

Cathedral’s last touchdown came on the next series on a pass completion from 48 yards. The Saints got on the scoreboard again with two minutes remaining in the first half on pass completion to Zyan Gilmore from 15 yards out and a two-point conversion run by Way to make the score 44-12 at halftime.

With time running down at the end of third quarter, quarterback Dylan Way scampered 77 yards for a touchdown and the two-point conversion by Mitchum was good, running the score to 52 -12. On the next possession, Cathedral fumbled the ball at their 16 yard line.

The Saints scored their final touchdown of the night on the second play with a pass to Bobby Ashba for a touchdown. The two-point conversion by Mitchum was good for the score of 60-12.

Dylan Way had seven rushes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Zyan Gilmore had two rushes for 59 yards and two receptions for 40 yards on two touchdowns.

Wells Robinson had two touchdowns, and Tyrese Mitchum had a fumble recovery for a touchdown and three two-point conversions. Bobby Ashba had a touchdown and two two-point conversions.

Carson Cumbee and Ben Corbett led the defense with 12 tackles and a fumble recovery and nine tackles and two fumble recoveries, respectively. Ashba ended the night with eight tackles.

The Saints play Friday at home against Beaufort Academy. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.



