Protests, protests and the time of year

It’s all over the news. Protests, protests and more protests are seemingly all we are talking about.

Now thousands of people are fussing with each other about freedom of speech. It is an incredible thing. We are arguing that we should all be able to say what we want. If you don’t like what I say, you can say what you want. That is the way it should be. Why fight about it?

The crazies have come out and want to fight about this freedom. Don’t worry though. In a few weeks, we’ll begin to have the greatest show of free speech. It is that time of year. College football will start. What can be better for free speech than football season?

Ten thousand people yapping, that’s nothing. How about putting 60,000 people in a little stadium and let them argue about 22 people playing with a ball. Have you ever thought about that?

Yes, I’ll agree that we have lost our minds about many things. People have put a little too much emphasis on historical statues. Remember when an Auburn fan put an Auburn Jersey on the statue of Bear Bryant at the University of Alabama? The entire state nearly exploded.

I’ve said before that what the Middle East needs is college football. We could stop all the fighting over there if we had a football season that would distract all the people from yapping about nothing.

It looks like we have to create a year-round season here to keep the citizenry from fighting among ourselves. Just think about a Saturday in South Carolina. Clemson, the University of South Carolina, South Carolina State, Citadel, Presbyterian College, Charleston Southern University and all the other colleges could be playing football on any given Saturday.

Possibly a quarter of a million people could be at a football game. Think of this, all of those people are yelling and exercising their freedom of speech. They all have opposing views and yet we don’t have too many fights breaking out.

If we can put all these people together that have such strong opinions every week, why do we have trouble now? Two of my friends have are ardent fans. I always greet them with “Go Gamecocks.”

They have strong opinions about all the other football teams but don’t seem to get into any altercations. They will exercise their freedom of speech at the mention of football and don’t cause trouble.

That’s why we need more football. I guess it is just a dream though. Take professional football now. People are getting into free speech with the standing or sitting during the National Anthem. That’s causing a fuss now. It’s a wonder we can even function in our daily lives with so many things that can get us upset.

Maybe our only hope to this freedom of speech controversy is to direct our hostility towards other people that don’t think like us to a worthy cause.

Imagine where we could be if all our protest time and money was spent on something that might help more people. We’re arguing about freedom of speech. If every time we felt offended by a freedom of speech matter, we could donate a dollar to a worthy cause. It would be like having a cussing jar.

Think of what could be accomplished if we donated money every time that someone said something we didn’t like. There is plenty to do. How about afterschool programs, child day care, literacy programs, continuing adult education, housing, cancer research, juvenile diabetes, heart research and, of course, getting a better coach for your favorite team.

With all this fussing about freedom of speech, maybe it’s just time to be quiet and watch a ball game.