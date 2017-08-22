Eclipse: Watch the moon’s shadow move over continental US
by Robert Joseph Baker | August 22, 2017 5:01 am
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released this satellite video showing the moon’s shadow trekking across the continental United States during yesterday’s total solar eclipse.
