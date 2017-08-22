Brown looks at leadership role with Eagles

Last Updated: August 12, 2017 at 10:55 pm

Ty’Quarius Brown had to transition from linebacker to safety when he switched to the Scott’s Branch High School varsity Eagles two years ago after transferring from Lakewood High School.

“I had to get better at the fundamentals,” he said. “This year, I had to step up a lot. I had to really become a leader this year Coach (Wayne) Farmer didn’t have anyone to depend on, so he’s really looking at me to be a leader this year.”

Brown knows that he has to step up and be a team leader in this, his final year with the team.

“I have to get in their heads that we have to work, because we’re short,” he said. “We’re not like everyone else. We play 1-A football. We only have 18 people that play on this team. We have to put that dog mentality in them early, so by the time region play comes around, we jut click.”

Brown’s advice for his fellow players is “it starts early.”

“It starts your eighth-grade year,” he said. “I wish I knew what I knew now starting in eighth grade. Class, grades, all of it matters now, if you are looking to go to the next level. That’s what I would tell younger players.”