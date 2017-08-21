Wreck with injuries at US 521, Bloomville Road
by Robert Joseph Baker | August 21, 2017 5:41 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting a wreck with injuries at the intersection of U.S. 521 and Bloomville Road in Manning. Manninglive.com will have an update if injuries are fatal or life threatening.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.