Company recalls girls’ dresses due to choking hazard

Last Updated: August 20, 2017 at 8:34 pm

Laura Ashley London has recalled a girls’ floral clip dot dress sold in pink multicolor floral patterns, with or without a matching diaper cover, due to a possible choking hazard.

The dresses have a set of three pink petal flowers at the waist and were sold online and in retail locations nationwide in newborn to girl’s sizes 0/3M through 6X.

“Laura Ashley London” and the size are printed on a tag attached to the inside back of the dress.

The choking hazard is due to the petals, which could come loose from the dress.

Style numbers 17156300, 17156307, 17156344, 27156300, 27156307, 27156344, 47156300, 47156307, 47156344 are included in this recall. The style number is printed on a tag located on the inside seam on the side of the dress.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled dresses away from children and contact the firm for a full refund. The firm has received one report of a flower petal detaching from the dress. No injuries have been reported.

Call 1 (888) 507-7275 toll-free or email info@pastourelle.com.