Warrants: Sumter man found with ‘bags of cocaine’

A 26-year-old Sumter man faces up to 10 years in prison after a Turbeville traffic stop uncovered between 28 and 100 grams of cocaine.

Malcolm Oneil Thomas of 109 Carolina Ave. in Sumter was charged about 11:07 p.m. June 30 by the Turbeville Police Department with trafficking cocaine, first offense, according to warrants filed with the Clarendon County Clerk of Court.

“A lawful traffic stop conducted on the vehicle” at 1375 Clarence Coker Highway led to the discovery of the narcotic, according to warrants.

Thomas allegedly admitted that several bags of a white, powdery substance were indeed cocaine.

During the stop, police also discovered that Thomas had in his possession a loaded black 9-millimeter Beretta semi-automatic handgun “without the authority to do so,” warrants read.

Police also charged Thomas with unlawful possesion of a firearm, citing in warrants his status as having several felony convictions.

A records check with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division shows Thomas pleaded guilty Nov. 16, 2010, in Sumter County General Sessions Court to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature; failure to stop for a blue light; possession of less than 1 gram of methamphetamine or cocaine base, first offense; and possession of 28 grams or less of marijuana, second or subsequent offense. He was sentenced to four years in prison for the assault and battery charge, three years on the failure to stop charge and possession of less than 1 gram of meth or cocaine charge, and a year for the marijuana charge.

The suspect also currently faces pending charges from Sumter for failure to stop for a blue light, second offense; unlawful carrying of a pistol; possession of a controlled substance other than that in Schedule I to V, first offense; first-degree domestic violence; second-degree burglary, violent; and possession of a stolen pistol.

Reports from the Sumter Police Department state that Thomas allegedly kicked in a victim’s door and punched her repeatedly in summer 2016, causing cuts and bruising to her face and neck. He then allegedly took her cell phone.

According to the Clarendon County Public Court Index, Thomas was granted a $2,500 cash or $5,000 surety bond July 1 at the Clarendon County Detention Center on the trafficking charge, along with a $7,500 cash or $15,000 surety bond for the weapons charge. He has not posted either, according to jail officials.