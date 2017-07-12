Mobile Library Schedule: July 12
by Submitted via Email | July 12, 2017 4:51 am
Last Updated: June 23, 2017 at 3:52 pm
The Harvin Clarendon County Library will stop from 1-2 p.m. today at Lane’s on S.C. 260 and from 2:30-4:30 p.m. today at J&E Superette. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.
