McLeod names new Clarendon hospital administrator

A woman who has worked her way through the ranks of the McLeod Health System throughout the past 14 years will now take the reins of the hospital system in Clarendon County.

Rachel Turner Gainey was named Wednesday as the incoming administrator and vice-president of McLeod Health Clarendon. She will start Aug. 7.

“Rachel has a strong skill set in developing and executing plans and has proven success in project management,” said McLeod Health Senior Vice-president and Regional Administrator Debbie Locklair, who has served as interim administrator for the Clarendon hospital since its affiliation with McLeod began one year ago today.

“With her deep knowledge base of the McLeod Health organization, its priorities and its endeavors, she understands the quality of work essential to the continued growth of services to support the care of the patients we serve.

Gainey began her time with McLeod Health as a teen volunteer. She officially joined the team in 2003 as a graduate administrative resident while she completed her advanced degree, a master of health administration at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Florence native has worked extensively in operations and strategic planning, as well as growth and development in the markets which McLeod serves.

She has, for more than a decade, served as a member of the administrative leadership team at McLeod Health Dillon, with oversight of both strategic and clinical operations.

Most recently, she served as the associate vice-president of Ancillary Patient Services, overseeing eight clinical areas with (the) responsibility of operations, financial management and performance improvement.

“All service lines within the division have seen growth in both volume and scope of services,” Locklair said in a release. “With previous experience in communications, community health and as a physician liaison, Gainey has worked to strengthen the McLeod Health brand, improve the health of the community and cultivate relationships with physicians and practices.”

Locklair said that Gainey has also worked on special projects for McLeod Health, such as the development of the McLeod Health Community Needs Assesment for the counties McLeod serves.

“This opportunity has helped her gain perspective on the unique needs facing communities in the McLeod Health service area,” she said.

In Dillon, Gainey serves in Dillon County RALI Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Dillon County Communities in Schools, the Dillon County Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Dillon County.

She is also a member of the South Carolina Office of Rural Health Grant Committee and the American College of Healthcare Executives, as well as a past member of the Francis Marion University Alumni Association Board of Directors.

She plans to be involved in the Clarendon community in similar capacities.

A recipient of the McLeod Health Merit Award in 2009, Gainey has achieved both Green and Bronze Lean certifications and is one of seven McLeod employees recognized as a 2016 Ordinary Greatness Leader of the Year for McLeod Health.

She and her husband, Will, will relocate to Manning. They have a son, John William, 7, and a daughter, Graycen, 3.