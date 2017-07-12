Courtney Marie Riley Hodge

REMBERT – Courtney Marie Riley Hodge, 26, died Monday, July 10, 2017, at Palmetto Health Richland in Columbia.

Born Jan. 20, 1991, in Sumter, she was a daughter of William Joseph “Joey” Riley Jr. and Darla Osteen Lowder. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Alcolu.

She is survived by two daughters, Emma Rae Hodge and Aubree Renee Hodge; her father of Wedgefield; her mother and stepfather, Steve Lowder, both of Bishopville; two brothers, Stephen McLaurin Lowder Jr. of Sumter and Jackson Randall Lowder of Bishopville; her paternal grandparents, William Joseph “Billy Joe” Riley Sr. and Patsy Skipper Riley of Manning; her maternal grandparents, Randy Osteen and Deloris Welch Osteen of Manning; her maternal great-grandparents, Ernest and Avanell Hendrix of Sumter and Jackie Welch of Manning; and her companion, Mark Christian Jervey of Rembert.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017, at Alice Drive Baptist Church in Sumter, with the Rev. Dr. Clay Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Trinity Cemetery in Alcolu.

Pallbearers will include Donnie Knotts, Kevin Brantley, Bernard Gilliam, Todd Welch, Kelley Jackson and Camp Seagers.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home of Steve and Darla Lowder, 1003 Jamestown Road in Bishopville.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179. www.stephensfuneralhome.org

