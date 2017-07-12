Charleston Southern announces spring Dean’s List

Charleston Southern Univesity released Wednesday its spring 2017 Dean’s List.

Students honored included Michael Gene Burgess of Greeleyville, a junior majoring in kinesiology; Robert Lewis Hinson of Manning, a senior majoring in biology with a wildlife emphasis; Sarah Elizabeth Farmer of Manning, a junior majoring in management; Emily Morgan Richburg of Manning, a junior majoring in psychology.

Shelby Ashlyn Evans of Manning, a sophomore majoring in biology with a pre-professional emphasis; Jordan Katherine Lee Evans of New Zion, a senior majoring in kinesiology; Flury Dariann Wilson of New Zion, a junior majoring in biology with a pre-professional emphasis; Katie Louise Shackleford of St. Stephen, a junior majoring in nursing.

Abigail Lee Shillinglaw of St. Stephen, a sophomore majoring in pre-nursing; Natalie Ruth Shillinglaw of St. Stephen, a sophomore majoring in pre-nursing; Sara Michaela Darby of Summerton, a junior majoring in elementary education; Abbigail Jennings Bruner of Summerton, a sophomore majoring in psychology.

Baylee Brianne McLeod of Sumter, a senior majoring in political science; Thomas Zackery Cook of Sumter, a senior majoring in English; David Christopher White of Sumter, a junior majoring in management; Deja Alease Richardson of Sumter, a junior majoring in psychology and Christian studies; Olivia Chante Grant of Sumter, a senior majoring in management.

Michael Daniel White of Sumter, a senior majoring in biology with a pre-professional emphasis; Lindsey Cheyenne Barwick of Sumter, a junior majoring in biology with a pre-professional emphasis; Lauren Ashleigh Cain of Sumter, a junior majoring in English with a writing emphasis.

Jeffrey Luke Reed of Sumter, a sophomore majoring in business administration with an emphasis in human resources management; Dustin Tyler Way of Sumter, a junior majoring in physical education; and Emilee A. Hooper of Vance, a junior majoring in child development.

Charleston Southern names students to the Dean’s List who have earned a

3.5 GPA or higher while carrying 12 or more credit hours for the semester.