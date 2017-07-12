Charleston Southern announces spring Dean’s List
by Submitted via Email | July 12, 2017 4:29 pm
Charleston Southern Univesity released Wednesday its spring 2017 Dean’s List.
Students honored included Michael Gene Burgess of Greeleyville, a junior majoring in kinesiology; Robert Lewis Hinson of Manning, a senior majoring in biology with a wildlife emphasis; Sarah Elizabeth Farmer of Manning, a junior majoring in management; Emily Morgan Richburg of Manning, a junior majoring in psychology.
Shelby Ashlyn Evans of Manning, a sophomore majoring in biology with a pre-professional emphasis; Jordan Katherine Lee Evans of New Zion, a senior majoring in kinesiology; Flury Dariann Wilson of New Zion, a junior majoring in biology with a pre-professional emphasis; Katie Louise Shackleford of St. Stephen, a junior majoring in nursing.
Abigail Lee Shillinglaw of St. Stephen, a sophomore majoring in pre-nursing; Natalie Ruth Shillinglaw of St. Stephen, a sophomore majoring in pre-nursing; Sara Michaela Darby of Summerton, a junior majoring in elementary education; Abbigail Jennings Bruner of Summerton, a sophomore majoring in psychology.
Baylee Brianne McLeod of Sumter, a senior majoring in political science; Thomas Zackery Cook of Sumter, a senior majoring in English; David Christopher White of Sumter, a junior majoring in management; Deja Alease Richardson of Sumter, a junior majoring in psychology and Christian studies; Olivia Chante Grant of Sumter, a senior majoring in management.
Michael Daniel White of Sumter, a senior majoring in biology with a pre-professional emphasis; Lindsey Cheyenne Barwick of Sumter, a junior majoring in biology with a pre-professional emphasis; Lauren Ashleigh Cain of Sumter, a junior majoring in English with a writing emphasis.
Jeffrey Luke Reed of Sumter, a sophomore majoring in business administration with an emphasis in human resources management; Dustin Tyler Way of Sumter, a junior majoring in physical education; and Emilee A. Hooper of Vance, a junior majoring in child development.
Charleston Southern names students to the Dean’s List who have earned a
3.5 GPA or higher while carrying 12 or more credit hours for the semester.
Comment by Tim Hinson
July 12, 2017 at 16:35
Congratulations to my son , Robert Hinson , for 3 straight years on the Deans List ! Your Mom and I are very proud of the man you have become. One more year to go !!!
