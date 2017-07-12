Andrew Joshua Miles

SUMMERTON – Andrew Joshua “A.J.” Miles, 80, husband of Judy Geddings Miles, died Monday, July 10, 2017, at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston.

Born Sept. 2, 1936, in Turbeville, he was a son of the late Leo Miles and Ruth Floyd Miles. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired auto mechanic.

Survivors besides his wife of Summerton include three sons, Erwin Miles of Crystal River, Florida, and Hank Miles and Don Miles, both of Manning; two daughters, CiCi Murphy (Bobby) of Manning and Patricia Korn (Tim) of Summerton; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Francis Miles of Cottageville; two sisters, Iona McLaughlin (B.B.) of Turbeville and Vange Eaddy (E.J.) of Olanta; three sisters-in-law, Margaret Lewis of Walhalla, Debbie Burnette of Greer and Renee Odom of Sumter; a brother-in-law, Mark Clifford (Shay) of Greer; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, in the chapel of Stephens Funeral Home, with the Rev. Kenneth Upright officiating. Burial will follow in New Town Free Will Baptist Church cemetery, 1891 New Town Road in Lake City.

Pallbearers will include Johnny Kalish III, Devin Miles, Donald Miles, Erwin Miles, Don Miles, Christopher Korn and Paul Shipp.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2017, at Stephens Funeral Home and other times at the home, 1010 Mabe Drive in Summerton, and at the home of his son, Don Miles, 1342 Loblolly Drive in Manning.

Stephens Funeral Home and Crematory, 304 N. Church St. in Manning, is in charge of arrangements, (803) 435-2179.

www.stephensfuneralhome.org