Anderson man arrested on child pornography charges

Last Updated: July 12, 2017 at 4:34 pm

South Carolina Attorney Gen. Alan Wilson announced Wednesday the arrest of Tyler James Hendricks, 23, of Piedmont, South Carolina, on eight charges connected to the exploitation of a minor.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators state Hendricks distributed and possessed files of child pornography.

Hendricks is charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.