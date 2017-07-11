Shelter seeking full-time director

Full-time Shelter Director position open. Payroll, Payroll Taxes, Microsoft Office Suite and Human Resources experience strongly preferred and must be verifiable. Email resumes to asheltercc@ftc-i.net, or apply in person at 5079 Alex Harvin Highway in Manning from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Drug testing and background check will be required.