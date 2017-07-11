Sara Elizabeth DuBose Williamson

Sara Elizabeth DuBose Williamson, 75, of Bethlehem, Georgia, and formerly of Lawrenceville, Georgia, died Sunday, July 9, 2017, peacefully at her home in Bethlehem, after a short fight against pancreatic cancer.

Sara graduated from Columbia College in 1964 with a degree in business and retired as a librarian from the Lilburn branch of the Gwinnett County Public Library in Georgia. She was a founding and lifetime member of the Lilburn Woman’s Club.

Survivors include three daughters, Cheryl Elizabeth Williamson Brown (Jeffrey Alan Brown) of Seattle, Washington, Sara Michelle Williamson Kelly (Mark Charles Kelly) of Roswell, Georgia, and Cynthia Adelaide Williamson Wilkinson (Robert Paul Wilkinson) of Bethlehem; and five grandchildren, James William Bivins Jr. of Flowery Branch, Georgia, Elizabeth Aiken Brown and Issabella McCallum Brown, both of Seattle, and Katherine Rose Wilkinson and John Patrick Wilkinson of Bethlehem.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Wilbur Williamson of Lawrenceville; her parents, Elizabeth Aiken McFaddin DuBose and Luther LeRoy DuBose of New Zion; and a brother, Hugh LeRoy DuBose of Gable.

Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Sardinia-Gable Cemetery, 1199 Leon McFadden Road in Sardinia.

Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the Lilburn-Tucker Chapel of Bill Head Funeral Home, 6101 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker, Georgia.

The family will receive guests and friends at the home of Louis and Liz Brockington, 3020 Salem Road in New Zion.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sara’s life.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to Bill Head Funeral Home, 6101 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084; or to Stephens Funeral Home, 304 N. Church St., Manning, SC 29102.

Services have been entrusted to Bill Head Funeral Home of Tucker.