Ruiz Foods expands existing Florence operation, creates 700 more jobs

Ruiz Food Products Inc., a producer of frozen food and snack products, is expanding its existing Florence County operations. The $79 million investment is expected to create 705 new jobs over the next several years.

“We are honored how the Florence community and the state of South Carolina have embraced our joining their business community,” said Ruiz Food Products Inc. President and CEO Rachel P. Cullen. “The growing demand for our products requires we increase capacity as we continue to service our existing and continually-growing East Coast customer base. This seven-year expansion plan will allow us to do just that.”

El Monterey is the flagship frozen Mexican food brand for Ruiz Foods and the top-selling brand of frozen Mexican food in the United States. Its products include burritos, tamales, breakfast burritos, empanadas, quesadillas, taquitos and more. Tornados, also distributed nationally, is the company’s snack brand and a leader on convenience store roller grills.

Ruiz Foods produces these items at facilities in California, South Carolina and Texas, employing nearly 3,600 team members nationwide.

“Ruiz Food Products has been a tremendous partner of South Carolina’s, and the company’s decision to expand and create more than 700 new jobs is another example of the state’s competitive business environment which continues to bring new industry and jobs for our people,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “I congratulate Ruiz Foods on their latest expansion and wish them continued success.”

Located at 2557 Florence Harllee Boulevard in Florence, the company will be adding another production line to its South Carolina manufacturing facility immediately, and there are plans to add additional lines in the next seven years. Hiring for the new positions is already underway, and interested applicants should send resumes to florenceJobs@ruizfoods.com.

“It’s wonderful to see such a well-respected company, like Ruiz Foods, not just locate in South Carolina, but grow and thrive here as well,” said Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. “This expansion is a tremendous win for Florence County, and it shows the world that South Carolina continues to be ‘Just right’ for businesses of all types.”