Parkinson’s Support Group to meet July 11
by Submitted by Reader | July 11, 2017 2:24 am
Last Updated: June 23, 2017 at 2:31 am
A Parkinson’s Support Group will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 11 at 121 E. Cedar St. in Florence. Craig Goss of Comfort Keepers will speak about resources for non-medical, in-home care. Meetings are open to people with Parkinson’s, caregivers, family and friends. For more information, call (843) 673-0854, or email haybrton@gmail.com.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.