Azalee Stukes Dingle

Azalee Stukes Dingle, 89, widow of Emanuel Dingle, died Thursday, July 6, 2017, at her home.

Born Oct. 18, 1927, in the Jordan community of Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Rufus Stukes Sr. and Mary Billups Stukes.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2017, at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Manning, with the Rev. Sam Livingston Sr., pastor, officiating. Evangelist Shirley Waiter will preside, assisted by the Rev. Sam Miller, the Rev. Elouise Pompey and the Rev. Jerial Dingle.

Burial will follow in the Union Cypress AME Church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the home, 2301 Joseph Lemon and Dingle Road in Manning.

Services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.