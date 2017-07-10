Pegram recognized for 15 years of service to CCFD
by Staff Reports | July 10, 2017 9:56 pm
Last Updated: July 11, 2017 at 7:02 am
Clarendon County Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Pegram was honored Monday night by Clarendon County Council for 15 years of service. He was presented with a certificate and a paperweight with the county emblem by Council chairman Dwight Stewart and Administrator David Epperson.
