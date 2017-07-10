Levi McDonald

Levi McDonald, 54, died Thursday, July 6, 2017, at his home in Manning.

Born Feb. 1, 1963, in Summerton, he was a son of the late Willie McDonald and Lillie Mae Oliver McDonald.

Te family will receive friends at the home, 1100 K.W. Hodge Road in Manning.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.