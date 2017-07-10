Emma Mae McFadden

Last Updated: July 11, 2017 at 6:23 am

NEW ZION – Emma Mae McFadden, 89, died Saturday, July 8, 2017, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born Sept. 19, 1927, in Turbeville, she was a daughter of the late Jenkins McFadden and Bessie Rush McFadden.

The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Gary Knight, 6851 Salem Road in New Zion.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.