Emma Mae McFadden
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | July 10, 2017 9:02 pm
Last Updated: July 11, 2017 at 6:23 am
NEW ZION – Emma Mae McFadden, 89, died Saturday, July 8, 2017, at McLeod Hospice House in Florence.
Born Sept. 19, 1927, in Turbeville, she was a daughter of the late Jenkins McFadden and Bessie Rush McFadden.
The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Gary Knight, 6851 Salem Road in New Zion.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
