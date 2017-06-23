Parkinson’s Support Group to meet July 11

A Parkinson’s Support Group will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 11 at 121 E. Cedar St. in Florence. Craig Goss of Comfort Keepers will speak about resources for non-medical, in-home care. Meetings are open to people with Parkinson’s, caregivers, family and friends. For more information, call (843) 673-0854, or email haybrton@gmail.com.