Miss Clarendon Teen wins Talent Preliminary
by Submitted via Facebook | June 23, 2017 5:49 am
Last Updated: June 23, 2017 at 12:19 am
Miss Clarendon Teen Julia Herrin was named the winner in the talent preliminary portion of the Miss South Carolina Outstanding Teen Pageant on Thursday night.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.