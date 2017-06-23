Manning toddler wins Miss America Royalty USA pageant

Gabrielle Cousar competed earlier this year in the Miss Striped Bass Festival Pageant, her first. She was crowned in the toddler division of the Miss America Royalty USA 2017 earlier this month.

Gabrielle Cousar was crowned this month at Miss America Royalty USA 2017.

The 1-year-old Manning native won the toddler division in the competition. She first competed this year in the Striped Bass Festival Pageant, also gaining her first win.

Gabrielle’s mother, 36 year-old Roxie Borch, and father, 35 year-old Natod Cousar, thought it would be a fun experience for the toddler. Gabrielle is the only girl out of two other siblings.

“Gabrielle didn’t want to get off the stage when she competed in the Striped Bass Festival,” said her mother. “I thought maybe this is what she was meant to do. After her first win, I looked for other pageants online and that’s when I found the Miss America Royalty USA which is a national pageant. I entered her into it because it was the one closest to home and the nationals was the next step up.”

Borch said that one of the requirements for entering the nationals included that Gabrielle do community service. After the community service was complete, she was appointed the title Miss Tiny Tot Queen City.

“That title qualified Gabby to enter into the nationals,” she said. “My family owns a nursing home in Clarendon County, so I chose there for my daughter to do her community service.”

“She was a big hit with the residents,” said Borch. “They were like big kids themselves, and Gabby enjoyed the attention. The residents danced and played with her, so she enjoyed it a lot.”

Borch reminisced on the evening and said that the theme for the state pageant, which was held at the Winyah Auditorium in Georgetown, was “The Roaring 1920’s.” Borch said that, in the opening ceremony, Gabrielle performed a dance, sporting her royalty T-shirt and white shorts as they introduced the contestants. She said the child wore a pink pageant dress for the following morning’s baby and toddler competition.

“I went on stage with her and walked a little, then Gabrielle let go of my hand and she began to walk and twirl on her own,” Porch said. “I couldn’t believe it, then she came back to me and took my hand while we walked off the stage.”

“During the crowning ceremony, she was the first contestant they called as the Miss America Royalty USA SC Toddler Princess for 2017,” Borch said. “They placed the crown and sash on her and she looked around and started smiling.”

Gabrielle will go on to the Miss America Royalty Nationals, which will be held Aug. 4-5 in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Borch said that the whole family is rooting for her daughter as she prepares to enter the nationals. Still in disbelief at how far they have gone, Borch is currently saving for the costs of her daughter’s costumes and shoes.

“For the nationals we must pick a country and choose a costume,” she said. “We were thinking about Brazil or Spain for the country because the costumes and dances are very festive.”

Flamenco dancing is a consideration for Gabrielle’s dance routine as she has Hispanic family members, her mother said.

“We would like to thank our sponsors who helped with the state funding for the pageant,” Borch said. “Her sponsors were Sub-Station II, Borch Community Care Center and Gabrielle’s grandparents.”

“August will be here before we know it and we have a lot of work to do to prepare,” Borch said.

To help sponsor Gabrielle for the Nationals in August, visit her Go Fund Me page at gofundme.com/gabby.