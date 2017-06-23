Dixie Minors win Championship awards
by Sharon Hall | June 23, 2017 2:40 am
Clarendon County Recreation Executive Director LeBon Joye presented the Dixie Minors Braves with the League Championship awards during a team cookout held June 10. From left to right, front row, Olin Kennedy, Thomas Shorter, Rob Briggs, Grainger Powell, Anthony Salmeron, Rory Carter, Drained Kiblinger, left to right, second row, Grant Gray, Christian Joye, Evan Burgess, Kaleb Picciotti, Ahmadi Anderson, left to right, back row, mascot Abel, manager LeBon Joye, Coach Justin Shorter, Coach Joey Carter and Coach Aaron Powell, made up the Dixie Minors team for Clarendon County Recreation.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.