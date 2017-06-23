Dixie Minors win Championship awards

Clarendon County Recreation Executive Director LeBon Joye presented the Dixie Minors Braves with the League Championship awards during a team cookout held June 10. From left to right, front row, Olin Kennedy, Thomas Shorter, Rob Briggs, Grainger Powell, Anthony Salmeron, Rory Carter, Drained Kiblinger, left to right, second row, Grant Gray, Christian Joye, Evan Burgess, Kaleb Picciotti, Ahmadi Anderson, left to right, back row, mascot Abel, manager LeBon Joye, Coach Justin Shorter, Coach Joey Carter and Coach Aaron Powell, made up the Dixie Minors team for Clarendon County Recreation.