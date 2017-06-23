Clarendon County teachers participate in Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom sessions.

Last Updated: June 23, 2017 at 12:13 am

Clarendon County teachers Rosalynne Watford and Heather Gore were among 50 educators from across the South Carolina who recently met in Charleston to learn how to bring agriculture into their classrooms. The South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation’s Ag in the Classroom Summer Teacher Institute allowed South Carolina educators to tour Lowcountry area farms and gain first-hand knowledge about agriculture in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation hosted its annual Ag in the Classroom Summer Teacher Institute from June 5-9 in Charleston, with Rosalynne Watford and Heather Gore as two of its teachers of grades pre-K through eight grade in public and private schools to learn the importance of family farms and farmers and how to teach agricultural lessons to their students.

“The Ag in the Classroom program has many benefits because we can educate teachers about the importance of agriculture, and those teachers are then going to take that back to their own classrooms of sometimes 30 students,” said South Carolina Farm Bureau President Harry Ott. “The overall outreach of the program is unmatched.”

In addition to instruction about their learning and teaching styles, institute participants heard from agriculture and education experts from Clemson University’s College Relations and Ag Careers Department, Department of Animal and Veterinary Science, the South Carolina Ag Statistics Department, and the South Carolina Department of Agriculture. Participants also experienced two days of farm tours in the Lowcountry, including a USDA Research and Education Center, the Charleston Tea Plantation, Dantzler Farms in Santee and Terry Thomas Dairy Farm in Bowman.

“It is so important that students learn where their food and resources come from,” said South Carolina Farm Bureau Director of Ag Literacy Vonne Knight. “Providing teachers with not only the information and lesson plans they need, but also the confidence to teach agriculture makes it easy for them to do just that.”

“I never cease to be amazed at the positive agricultural impact this course makes in the lives of teachers from across the state during this one week,” said Knight. “Teachers leave with a greater understanding of and appreciation for agriculture. I have never been part of a more rewarding higher education experience.”

Ag in the Classroom Institute participants received lesson plans aligned to the state curriculum standards to use in their own classroom this fall. They also left with resources they can use to teach students about agriculture and the benefits farmers add to the economy, the environment and the community.

Participants earned three hours of graduate credit for re-certification from Winthrop University, courtesy of SCFB’s Ag in the Classroom Fund. Along with a modest registration fee, which many county Farm Bureau chapters reimburse to participants, sponsorships raised through the SCFB’s Ag in the Classroom Fund cover the cost of tuition, room and board, resource speakers and tours and materials for the week-long Institute.

“If agriculture is to maintain its status as South Carolina’s largest business sector – providing more than 212,000 jobs and more than a $42 billion impact on South Carolina’s economy – we’ve got to help people understand the link between their food and fiber and the farm,” said Ott. “Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program is a tool to help us accomplish that goal through our state’s teachers, and in turn to our state’s children.”

The 2017 SCFB Ag in the Classroom Summer Teacher Institute was funded through support from the SC Ag in the Classroom Fund, the South Carolina Farm Bureau Federation, the South Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company, the South Carolina Beef Council Plus Program, the South Carolina Soybean Board, the South Carolina Peanut Board, Newberry Electric Cooperative, the Southeast United Dairy Industry Association, Edisto Electric Cooperative, the South Carolina Cattlemen’s Foundation, the South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture and the South Carolina Greenhouse Growers Association.

SCFB’s Ag in the Classroom program also offers year-round no-cost in-service workshops to South Carolina pre-kindergarten through middle school teachers, schools and school districts. To make a tax deductible contribution to the non-profit Ag in the Classroom program, for more information, or to schedule an in-service workshop, call Knight at (803) 936-4409 or email vknight@scfb.org.