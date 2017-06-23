Charles Lemon
June 23, 2017
Last Updated: June 23, 2017 at 1:57 am
BALTIMORE, Maryland – Charles Lemon, 59, husband of Daisy McFadden Lemon, died Thursday, June 22, 2017, at his home, 3715 W. Mulberry St. in Baltimore.
Born Aug. 1, 1957, in Manning, he was a son of Helen Byas and the late Earl Lemon, and the stepson of Joanne Lemon.
Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
