Charles Lemon

Last Updated: June 23, 2017 at 1:57 am

BALTIMORE, Maryland – Charles Lemon, 59, husband of Daisy McFadden Lemon, died Thursday, June 22, 2017, at his home, 3715 W. Mulberry St. in Baltimore.

Born Aug. 1, 1957, in Manning, he was a son of Helen Byas and the late Earl Lemon, and the stepson of Joanne Lemon.

Services will be announced by Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.