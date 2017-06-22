O’Donnell McKenzie
by Samuels Funeral Home LLC | June 22, 2017 1:56 pm
NEW ZION – O’Donnell McKenzie, 102, widower of Virginia Kennedy McKenzie, died Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at his home.
Born March 5, 1915, in Clarendon County, he was a son of the late Robert Brown and Candass Burgess McKenzie.
The family will receive friends at his home, 8387 Salem Road in New Zion.
These services have been entrusted to Samuels Funeral Home LLC of Manning.
