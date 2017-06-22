Middleton named SECC principal for 2017-18 school year

Patricia Middleton has been named the principal for Summerton Early Childhood Center for the 2016-17 school year, according to an announcement from Clarendon School District 1.

Middleton began her teaching career in Clarendon School District 1, previously serving as a principal with the district. She left in July 201 to work with Edison Learning as director of achievement. Most recently, she served as a principal in the Charleston County School District.

She is excited about returning to Clarendon 1 and is looking forward “to imparting her skills as an instructional leader in Clarendon 1,” she said.