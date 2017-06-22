Elreeda Martin Blanding

Last Updated: June 22, 2017 at 1:59 pm

Elreeda Martin Blanding, widow of Alfred Blanding Sr., died Friday, June 16, 2017, at her home.

Born May 1, 1926, in Clarendon County, she was a daughter of the late Charlie Sr. and Maggie Cain Martin.

Services of remembrance will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Mt. Zero Missionary Baptist Church, 7827 S.C. 261 in Manning, where the Rev. Terry R. Johnson, pastor of Elizabeth Baptist Church. will deliver words of comfort. The service of committal will follow at the Blanding family plot located in Mt. Zero Missionary Baptist Church cemetery.

The family will receive family and friends at the home, 4203 Silver Road in Manning.

Online condolences for the family may be left for the family at www.flemingdelaine.com or sent to flemingdelaine@aol.com.

Fleming and DeLaine Funeral Home and Chapel of Manning is in charge of these services.