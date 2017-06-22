Bozard inducted into state Firefighters’ Hall of Fame

The South Carolina State Firefighters’ Association inducted Dr. Henry P. “Mutt” Bozard into its South Carolina Firefighters’ Hall of Fame at its 112th annual Conference held June 15 in Myrtle Beach.

“This honor is given each year to individuals who are of the highest quality and clearly worthy of recognition at the state level,” according to a release. “Paramount to the selection for this award are the nominee’s contributions to the fire service beyond the local level. The individual must have clearly left their mark on South Carolina’s Fire Service. Additionally, the award recipient must be recognizable by his or her peers at a state, regional or national level for actually participating in the improvement of South Carolina’s Fire Service.”

Bozard was appointed to the Clarendon County Fire Department in 1979, joining the Manning Fire Department at the same time. During subsequent years, he was promoted to the rank of captain and battalion chief, serving in the latter of those positions today.

For nearly 20 years, Bozard served as chairman of the County Fire Board, and it was under his leadership the Clarendon County Fire Department expanded its services with many creative programs to meet the demands of a growing population.

Bozard graduated from Manning High School and pursued a bachelor’s degree from Wofford College in Spartanburg. After graduation, Bozard enrolled at the University of Virginia Medical College and entered into the dental program, where he received his doctor’s degree in dental medicine. He returned to his hometown of Manning, where he began a long practice in dentistry.

“Dr. Bozard never misses a department training class or officers’ training,” said Chief Frances Richbourg. “He is active in the Pee Dee Firefighters’ Association and the S.C. State Firefighters’ Association. He is faithful in his participation at the state’s quarterly meetings and training programs as well as other specialized training offered around the state and nation through his affiliation with the National Volunteer Fire Council. He currently serves as a director with the NVFC, representing the State of South Carolina.”

Retired county Fire Chief Carter Jones said Bozard never intended on becoming a volunteer firefighters.

“But his curiosity and interest in the work of the fire department caused me to invite him to join as an active member,” said Jones. “After talking it over with his wife, Lynn, and giving special consideration to his dental practice, he decided to join our organizations. Immediately, he fell in love with his role as a volunteer and never looked back.”

Jones said that Bozard became one of the most active and enthusiastic volunteers.

“(He was) always looking to learn the skills of firefighting and especially the strategy and tactics behind the job,” he said. “He grew in this volunteer role and later emerged as an excellent and very competent fire officer who manifested superior command presence. Never has there been a more effective mentor to younger firefighters.”

Richbourg said that Bozard has “always shown special interest in statewide issues affecting South Carolina’s Fire Service.”

“He has become a significant advocate for the fire service in legislative matters and was appointed to serve on the Association’s Legislative Committee,” she said. “Additionally, he has served on the Health and Safety Committee, where he worked on firefighter cancer issues. He served on various assignments with the National Volunteer Fire Council, (including its) Legislative Committee, Audit Committee and the Advocacy Committee. In 2007, he was inducted into the Clarendon County Fire Department’s Hall of Fame.”

Battalion Chief Jay Bruner said Bozard is active in the community as a board member with the Bank of Clarendon, a supporter of cancer awareness issues and as a member of Manning United Methodist Church. Bozard is also a member of the Mustang Club.

“He is an adventurer who enjoys traveling with his wife and taking road trips to unusual spots of interest, always stopping by local fire stations for tours,” said Bruner. “He is a polished amateur photographer, whose famous photograph of the Macedonia Church fire appeared on the front page of Parade magazine and helped to dismantle the Ku Klux Klan in South Carolina in the 1990s.”

Jones said that Bozard has endeared himself to the officers and members of the department, as well as those in the state and nation.

“He is a man of impeccable character and integrity,” Jones said. “Also, he is a man who is at home with kings or with paupers and is generous to a fault. No one will ever know the munificence he has shown to friends and strangers alike. Christian principled, Dr. Bozard is often sought out for his wise counsel or advice and seeks to demonstrate his love for Christ through service to others.”

