Transportation Secretary applauds General Assembly passing Roads Bill

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall released this statement following the passage of the Roads Bill:

“We applaud the General Assembly for their leadership and dedication to addressing the infrastructure crisis in South Carolina. SCDOT is committed to putting these tax dollars to work.

Combining last year’s Act 275 funding with these additional funds provides sustainable resources allowing the agency to immediately begin a Rural Road Safety Program, target interstate widening projects to replace our structurally deficient bridges and start the long process of rebuilding our existing road system. The agency and its Commission are dedicated to our mission of providing an adequate, safe and efficient road network in South Carolina.”