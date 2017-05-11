Sheriff’s Office seeking man for CSC, kidnapping, other warrants

The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a Sumter man who has outstanding warrants for first-degree criminal sexual conduct; kidnapping; possession of a weapon by a felon; and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Roscoe Wade Brown, 23, of 4245 U.S. 15 South in Sumter is considered armed and dangerous, according to reports. Those who come in contact with him are asked to use extreme caution and not to approach him.

Those with any information on Brown are asked to call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 435-4414 or 911.