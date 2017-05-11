Seniors take final walk through LMA
by Submitted by Reader | May 11, 2017 11:53 am
Seniors at Laurence Manning Academy walked through LMA one last time with the student body lining the halls. They retraced their steps that led them on their journey that will culminate in graduation on May 19.
