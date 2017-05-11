Scott’s Branch cleared after incident affects several students

Authorities with Clarendon School District 1 are unsure what has caused about seven students to need minor medical attention on Thursday afternoon.

Scott’s Branch High School Principal Dr. Gwendolyn Harris said that, as of 12:48 p.m. Thursday, the school is open and that first responders with the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office have cleared the building.

“We are unsure at the moment what caused the problem, and they are still investigating,” said Harris. “We believe it might be pepper spray that went off.”

Harris said the affected students already had other medical issues like asthma.

“The students are all right,” she said.

