Sallie P. Bess

Funeral services for Sallie P. Bess, widow of Emises Bess, will be held noon Friday, May 12, 2017, at Rock Hill Baptist Church, 6569 Old Georgetown Road in Manning, with the Rev. Leon Winn officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Bess will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. for public viewing, until the hour of service.

Bess died Friday, May 5, 2017, at Blue Ridge Nursing Facility in Sumter.

Born in Charlie Hope, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Penn and Gertrude Owens Penn. Sallie was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Brunswick County, Virginia. After moving to New York, she joined and was a faithful member of Greater Central Baptist Church. She was employed by Mt. Sinai Hospital and retired from Sears and Roebuck Company.

Survivors include a son, Daniel Bess of Sumter; two grandchildren, DreQuan and Mahaylia, both of Sumter; two sisters-in-law, Anna B. Pinckney of Sumter and Gladys (Isaac) Archie, Bronx, New York; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Condolences may be made at her tribute page found at wwwPalmerMemorialChapel.com.

Professional services will be rendered by Palmer Memorial Chapel Inc.