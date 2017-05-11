Library to host production of ‘Three Little Pigs’

The Harvin Clarendon County Library and Porkchop Productions will hold “The Three Little Pigs” at 2 p.m. June 15 at the library, 215 N. Brooks St. in Manning. Join them for the fabulously fractured adaptation of this timeless tale. When Stanley, the cool pig on the block, is encouraged by his mother to invite Ralphie, the new sheep on the block, over for a camp-out, Stanley is less than thrilled. Will a campfire story of “The Three Little Pigs” send Ralphie running into the night, or will Ralphie turn the tables on his high-on-the-hog host? This fast-paced performance highlights lessons about building houses and friendships. For more information, call (803) 435-8633.