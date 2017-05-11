Debris in roadway at 133NB on I-95
by Staff Reports | May 11, 2017 4:31 pm
Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 5:32 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting unspecified debris in the roadway at the 133 northbound mile-marker on Interstate 95.
by Staff Reports | May 11, 2017 4:31 pm
Last Updated: May 11, 2017 at 5:32 pm
The S.C. Highway Patrol is reporting unspecified debris in the roadway at the 133 northbound mile-marker on Interstate 95.
© Copyright 2017 | Manning Live
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Manning Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.