County Council passes 2nd reading of 2017-18 budget

Clarendon County is looking at a budget of about $21,046,150 for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

County Controller Lynden Anthony said Monday night during County Council’s regular monthly meeting that the figure represents about a 1.35 percent increase of the 2016-17 fiscal year budget, which ends June 30.

“Of course, Act 388, which was passed in 2006, capped the increase we are allowed to use for millage rates,” Anthony said. “The budget submitted (Monday) for second reading has the state-allowed 1.7 percent millage increase for county operations.”

Anthony said that the county was also able to increase revenues by about $27,000 since the first reading of the budget in April.

“This was after getting an extra months’ worth of actual collections in various budget forms and using that in our model,” Anthony said.

The budget includes a 2 percent cost-of-living increase for employees.

In other business, County Council also voted unanimously Monday night to approve the acquisition of road repair material in an amount not to exceed $50,000.

“At this time, our Public Works director is needing some additional material, and we are at the end of the fiscal year budget, so we felt it would be prudent to come before council to request that funding,” said Clarendon County Administrator David Epperson.

Council members also voted unanimously to use the remainder of the county’s “C funds” for “lift preservation on several roads at an estimated cost of $185,000.”

“Every year, we receive funding from the state, which is recurring funding under our C funds,” said Epperson. “The county is required to spend 75 percent of that on our roads and maintenance. Twenty-five percent of that goes to state roads. Working with our local DOT office, we’ve determined which county-maintained roads need to be worked on using such funds by June 30.”

Epperson said the state Department of Transportation has requested the amount to provide “lift preservation” on Seminole, Cherokee, Mohawk, Deberry and Catawba drives, Seneca Circle and Apache Street.

“Those roads will have a thin lift preservation, which is a smaller amount of asphalt on top of them normally used on secondary roads,” said Epperson. “(After approval tonight), we will forward that amount ($185,000) to the local DOT office, prepare the paperwork and send the check in that amount to the state DOT.”