Summerton man makes history

Last Updated: May 10, 2017 at 8:24 pm

Summerton native Terrance Tindal, a 2002 graduate of Scott’s Branch High school and a first-year student at Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology, made history at his school this year.

In a combined effort, he placed first as entry-level hairstylist in his group. Tindal was the first entry-level student in the history of the school to compete in the Kenneth Shuler “Boss” Competition on Andrews Campus in his category and win.

Tindal competed in the category of “Fantasy Hair” at entry level. Tindal won for his campus and, out of eight schools, placed second in the overall competition.

School Director Wendy Willis oversees the competition each year and said that due to their skill level, first-year students had not been permitted to compete in the past. She said that this is the first year the school has allowed entry-level students to compete in the competition; normally, only advanced students could compete.

“All eight Kenneth Shuler schools in South Carolina have a competition in which each student picks a category and competes against each other,” said Willis. “Terrence and his group participated in the Fantasy Hair category in the Boss competition at skill level. He placed first in the Fantasy Hair category, which consisted of one person doing nails, another person doing make-up and a person modeling.”

Tindal, a former candidate for Summerton mayor, also served on Summerton’s county council. According to Tindal, he has a vision of mobilizing his business. He wants to base the business out of Columbia, where he is currently attending school.

“I went to college because I wanted to capitalize on some of the skills I possess,” he said. “I want to focus mainly on cosmetology, because I’ve always had an interest in fashion and beauty. I have a home-based business called Gerome and Company. I started it 11 years ago. (It’s) TGT Network for short. This company consists of a variety of services to provide the consumer with a one-stop experience.”

The TGT Network is geared toward the customer who “needs it all” for an upcoming event such as; event planning, decoration, cosmetology and fashion consulting for men and women.

Tindal’s network also specializes in travel, motivational speaking, fashion design and graphic design.

“My vision and goals for my business are to become a one-stop-shop,” said Tindal. “Being able to offer my customers a variety of services, a place to do it all in one stop is my venture. For occasions such as weddings or special-events, consumers normally must deal with multiple vendors. I want to be able to offer those services all in one experience, a place for consumers to spend the entire day and complete all their shopping and travel needs.”